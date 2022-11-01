Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,152 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average of $81.61. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

