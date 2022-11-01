STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €61.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday.

STM opened at €31.60 ($32.24) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.55. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($21.89).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

