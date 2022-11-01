Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,144 put options on the company. This is an increase of 41% compared to the average volume of 2,941 put options.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 149,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,989. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

