Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,144 put options on the company. This is an increase of 41% compared to the average volume of 2,941 put options.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 149,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,989. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sysco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

