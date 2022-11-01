Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,556 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 629% compared to the typical daily volume of 762 call options.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 33.8 %

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $9.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 287,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,732. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,548,000 after acquiring an additional 713,015 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 307,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,841,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,785 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNS. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.