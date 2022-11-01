StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.11). The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.