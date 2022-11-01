StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE:PLX opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.69. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

