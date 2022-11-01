StockNews.com Downgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €17.70 ($18.06) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.87.

RYAAY opened at $68.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

