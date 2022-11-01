StockNews.com Downgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €17.70 ($18.06) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.87.
Ryanair Stock Up 1.5 %
RYAAY opened at $68.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.44.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
