StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

LWAY opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $90.66 million, a PE ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.58. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

