StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Price Performance

NTP stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. Nam Tai Property has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nam Tai Property

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at $1,795,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 125.9% during the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Nam Tai Property by 61.8% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

