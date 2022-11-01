StockNews.com Lowers Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Affimed from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Affimed Stock Down 0.6 %

AFMD opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Affimed during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Affimed by 30.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

