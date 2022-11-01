StockNews.com Lowers Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.79% and a negative return on equity of 158.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

