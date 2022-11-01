StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.64.

TV opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 988,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Moneda USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,288,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,494,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

