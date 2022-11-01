StockNews.com Lowers Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to Hold

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.8 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.84. 6,723,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,318,001. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.