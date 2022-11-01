StockNews.com Lowers Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to Hold

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.8 %
Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.84. 6,723,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,318,001. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99.
