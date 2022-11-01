StockNews.com Lowers Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) to Hold

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Trading Up 1.1 %

SUN traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.91. 503,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,167. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth about $7,314,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,883,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after purchasing an additional 80,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sunoco by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.