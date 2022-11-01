Stratis (STRAX) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. Stratis has a market cap of $85.21 million and $247.25 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002924 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.40 or 0.07697868 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001975 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00092041 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00035568 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00068735 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015044 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001738 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025648 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,588,161 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
