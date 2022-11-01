Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $229.24 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.21.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

