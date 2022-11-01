Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $225.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Stryker stock opened at $229.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

