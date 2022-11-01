Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Cut to C$21.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.44.
Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance
Shares of SMMCF opened at $12.85 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.
Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile
Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.
