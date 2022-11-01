SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $605.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.