SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.65

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.65 and last traded at C$15.65, with a volume of 15752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.32.

SunOpta Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.16.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$310.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$278.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SunOpta Company Profile

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 4,700 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.31, for a total value of C$62,571.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,725 shares in the company, valued at C$981,514.71. In other news, Senior Officer David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.97, for a total transaction of C$64,825.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at C$684,922.68. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.31, for a total value of C$62,571.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$981,514.71. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,360 shares of company stock valued at $291,332.

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.