SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.65

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.65 and last traded at C$15.65, with a volume of 15752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.32.
SunOpta Trading Up 2.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.16.
SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$310.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$278.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Featured Stories
