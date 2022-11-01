Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPB. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,352.18.

Superior Plus Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPB opened at C$10.36 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.44 and a 12-month high of C$14.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 345.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$464.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Further Reading

