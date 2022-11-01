Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Down 1.6%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 114,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 650,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Surface Oncology from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Surface Oncology Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $71.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 48.17% and a negative net margin of 182.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 26.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

