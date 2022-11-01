SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s 9th Largest Position

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,826 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group makes up about 3.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 0.40% of SVB Financial Group worth $91,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,723. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $227.36 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.