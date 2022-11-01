Swipe Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001599 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $157.10 million and $12.50 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.38 or 0.31437858 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012279 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.