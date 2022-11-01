Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SNDX stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,692. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 143.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $6,635.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,777 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 206.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading

