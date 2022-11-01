Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of SNDX stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,692. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 143.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $6,635.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,777 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 206.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.