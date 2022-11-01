Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,123,000 after acquiring an additional 409,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,695,000 after buying an additional 148,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,561,000 after acquiring an additional 477,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,564,000 after purchasing an additional 301,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.57.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

