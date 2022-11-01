Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.58 and last traded at $83.36. Approximately 15,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,683,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average is $82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

