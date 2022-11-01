T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $151.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.19. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $152.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $717,426,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,521 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.