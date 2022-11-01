T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a dividend payout ratio of 68.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $106.51. 30,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,781. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.75. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 59,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

