Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1,685.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,541 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.35% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $50,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.23. 59,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,915. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.60. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

