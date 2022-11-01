Tangible Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $68.16 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00010204 BTC on major exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $68.16 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tangible has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,494.84 or 0.31638714 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012357 BTC.

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.09512437 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars.

