Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.08.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 2.34.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1,359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 485.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,633,000 after purchasing an additional 847,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.