Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,110 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.15% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $21,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $5,281,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TARS opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,280.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,280.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $132,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,196,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,843,398.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $927,090. Insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

