Taseko Mines (TKO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.00 million.
Taseko Mines Price Performance
Shares of TKO traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,815. The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.07 million and a PE ratio of 12.67. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
