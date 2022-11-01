Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSHA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $34,009.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

