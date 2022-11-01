TD Securities Raises Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$40.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LAC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a C$38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$43.60.

TSE:LAC opened at C$33.90 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$24.65 and a 12 month high of C$53.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.15. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.86.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

