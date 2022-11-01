Teekay Tankers (TNK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

TNK stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,442. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Several analysts recently commented on TNK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 67.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.