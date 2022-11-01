Teekay Tankers (TNK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Teekay Tankers Price Performance
TNK stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,442. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 67.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.