Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 8,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

VIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,055. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0296 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,463,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after buying an additional 746,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 970,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 538,732 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 631,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 341,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after buying an additional 316,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,746,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

