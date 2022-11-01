Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. 17,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.03. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,617,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,330,000 after buying an additional 570,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after buying an additional 395,166 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,173,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,003,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,944,000 after buying an additional 35,702 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

