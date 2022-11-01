Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$182.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.48 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.33 EPS.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61.

Get Tenable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Institutional Trading of Tenable

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,848 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $204,731.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,809. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tenable by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tenable by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.