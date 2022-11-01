Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$182.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.48 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.33 EPS.
Shares of TENB opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tenable by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tenable by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
