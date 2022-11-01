Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $678.60 million-$680.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.22 million. Tenable also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.06-$0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $39.89. 740,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,867. Tenable has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $100,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,068 shares of company stock worth $2,190,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 124,754 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $669,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

