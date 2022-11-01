Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 171,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,844,152 shares.The stock last traded at $19.88 and had previously closed at $19.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenneco

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($1.22). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,902,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,142,000 after acquiring an additional 563,622 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tenneco by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,803,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,579,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,794,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,084,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,775,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,144,000 after buying an additional 99,188 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenneco

(Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.