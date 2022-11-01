Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Bought by Dalton Investments LLC

Dalton Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Ternium accounts for about 1.2% of Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:TX traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,993. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 29.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

