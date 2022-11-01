TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0375 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $367.60 million and $22.30 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00093369 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00068337 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001796 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015193 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00025780 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001361 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007050 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000280 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,151,004 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
