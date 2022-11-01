TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $372.77 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $372.77 million and approximately $28.08 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00091290 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00069077 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001736 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014866 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025646 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001350 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006939 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000282 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,146,244 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
