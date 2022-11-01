TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 million, a PE ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

