Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) recently:

10/27/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $63.00.

10/21/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/12/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

TCBI stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,959.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

