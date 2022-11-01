Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Raised by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.01. 54,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,930,059. The company has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

