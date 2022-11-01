TFI International Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.98 Per Share (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Sunday, October 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $7.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.99. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $8.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TFII. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

TFI International Trading Up 2.5 %

TFI International stock opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

