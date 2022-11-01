TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Up 8.1%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.29. 158,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,237,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $907.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,144.49% and a negative return on equity of 136.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,130,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,366,000 after buying an additional 39,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,677,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,505,000 after acquiring an additional 642,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Articles

